SLIDELL, La. — Three brothers are accused of numerous Slidell burglaries, the St. Tammany Sheriff's Office said. Two of the brothers are in custody, and a warrant was issued for their stepbrother.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested two Slidell-area brothers and has issued warrants for the arrest of their stepbrother in connection with numerous residential burglaries that occurred in 2019 in the Slidell area.

William Lockard Jr., 48, and Maurice "Mafia Bay Loc" Lockard, 46, were both booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail on multiple felony charges.

Investigators say multiple warrants have been issued for their stepbrother, 46-year-old Terell "T" Jackson on related charges.

At least 23 homes were allegedly burglarized near Slidell in 2019 by the trio, authorities said.

STPSO detectives worked with Slidell police because some of the burglaries took place within city limits while others happened in unincorporated areas of the parish.

The Lockard brothers were booked on 35 individual counts.

The brothers face 19 counts of Simple Burglary of an Inhabited Dwelling, six counts of Theft of a Firearm, six counts of Illegal Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, two counts of Attempted Simple Burglary of an Inhabited Dwelling, one count of Theft over $25,000 and one count of Theft over $1,000.

Authorities said they expected at least one more arrest and more charges soon.

A large amount of property was recovered during the investigation and tied to the burglaries. Some of that property has been returned to its owners, but other items are still being identified.

The stolen property was primarily jewelry, antiques, firearms, collectible coins/currency, and electronics.

Authorities are encouraging anybody who recognizes any of the items in this photo, or thinks they may have been a burglary victim, to contact Det. Ray Smith or Det. Matt Bauer at 985-276-1320.

St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office

If anybody has any idea where Terell Jackson is, authorities urge them to call 985-898-2338.