Three people displaced after two-alarm Uptown fire Saturday

The fire occurred in the 3600 block of Napoleon Avenue.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Fire Department (NOFD) battled a two-alarm blaze early Saturday morning in the 3600 block of Napoleon.

Firefighters were alerted to the fire just before 7:30 a.m.. Upon arrival, firefighters noticed a two-story wood framed home with the rear-side of the first and second floors engulfed in flames and quickly spreading to the garage.

A second alarm was called at 7:34 a.m.. Eight people were in the home at the time of the fire, none of whom were injured. Three of the eight lived in the home, while five were visiting.

Two rooms at the rear of both the first and second floor, the garage and one car in the driveway were totally destroyed.