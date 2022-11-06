Five shootings across New Orleans this weekend; three juveniles among the victims

Two 17-year-olds and a 14-year-old were shot in the span of 10 hours.

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a string of shootings that happened across the New Orleans area on Saturday and early Sunday morning.

Six shootings occurred in the city in the hours between noon Saturday and just before 6 a.m. Sunday. Victims in three of the shootings were juveniles.

The first occurred in the 1800 block of Newton Street just before 12:30 p.m. Saturday. NOPD officials say a 14-year-old male teen was shot multiple times and was taken to the hospital by EMS.

Another occurred just before 3:30 Saturday afternoon in the 1500 block of Gravier Street, near the Tulane School of Medicine, where a 20-year-old man was shot.

Just before 7:30 Saturday evening, a 17-year-old male was shot at the intersection of Delachaise and South Galvez Streets. According to police, the victim and the suspect got into an argument about money, and the suspect subsequently shot him. The victim went to the hospital in a private vehicle.

A 17-year-old female was shot in the 3100 block of Gravier Street just after 10:30 Saturday night. Police say the victim was shot in the leg and left the area with the suspect.

Another shooting occurred in the early morning hours on Sunday. Just after midnight, police say two women were shot in the 500 block of Bourbon Street. Both women say they heard gunshots before realizing they had been hit. One woman was taken to the hospital and the other was treated on the scene.

The respective conditions of each of these victims is not currently known.