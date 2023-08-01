Three shot and killed in Mid-City shooting

The shooting occurred just after 10 p.m. Saturday night in the 3300 block of Banks Street.

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a triple homicide that left three male victims dead in the 3300 block of Banks Street Saturday night.

NOPD officials say they located each of the victims suffering from gunshot wounds just after 10 p.m.. All three were pronounced dead on the scene.

One of the victims was a 27-year-old man, while the ages of the other two victims is unknown.

NOPD officials have labeled the killing a homicide, meaning investigators with the NOPD's homicide unit will lead the investigation.

Investigators are continuing to look for clues, and the investigation is not over, but police said they're willing to hear from people with information.

Anyone willing to share information that can help police in the investigation can call CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free 1.877.903.7867

The victim's identity will be revealed once an autopsy is done and his family has been made aware.