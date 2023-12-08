Three men captured after escaping from Ascension Parish jail

"It was just a security breach that shouldn't have happened, and I'm glad we were able to get them back in custody tonight," Sheriff Bobby Webre said.

ASCENSION PARISH, La. — Three men who escaped from the Ascension Parish jail Friday night were caught Friday night in the woods near the jail.

Our partners at The Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate say the group escaped at about 8:35 p.m. Law enforcement used drones, a helicopter, and about 60 officers to search for the trio.

Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre told NOLA.com that early indications are that at least one of the men manipulated a lock to a door between an exterior and interior recreation yard in the jail's Unit 3.

The escapees were identified as 30-year-old Zachary Freman of St. Amant, 21-year-old Blake Menefee of Gonzales, and 27-year-old Logan Delana of Saucier, Mississippi.

Sheriff Webre plans to open an investigation into the escape.