Crime

Triple shooting turned homicide, Sunday afternoon on Chef Menteur Highway

NOPD said two of the victims, a man and a woman, showed up to the hospital in one car and the third victim came in another.

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one of the three victims dead Sunday afternoon.

The shooting happened in the 9300 block of Chef Menteur Highway and was reported around 6:10 p.m. according to police.

Police said the man from the first car was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Anyone with information that can help police in the investigation can call Crimestoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free 1.877.903.7867.

This is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information available. Stick with WWLTV.com for the latest news.

