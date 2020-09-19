Teen, 2 more wounded in separate New Orleans shootings Friday

Authorities had not arrested suspects in any of the shootings Saturday morning, according to the NOPD's preliminary records.

NEW ORLEANS — A teenager and two adults were wounded in separate shootings around New Orleans Friday, according to preliminary reports from the NOPD.

Authorities reported the shootings in their Major Offense Log, a non-final rundown of noteworthy crimes such as shootings and carjackings.

The first shooting took place around 3:45 p.m. in New Orleans East. Police say a 36-year-old man was shot in the leg after a fight in the 7200 block of Bundy Road. Paramedics took him to the hospital.

Around 8 p.m., a 17-year-old boy was shot while fleeing from another fight in the Lower Ninth Ward. The teenager was reportedly fleeing in a car from the 1600 block of Egania Street when the suspect, who was not identified, shot at him. The boy was shot at least once and made his own way to the hospital, police said.

The third shooting was reported around midnight, when a 46-year-old man flagged officers down near the intersection of Loyola and Washington avenues in Central City. The man had been shot multiple times and was taken to the hospital by paramedics. Two unidentified men are believed to be responsible for that shooting, according to the report.

Authorities had not arrested suspects in any of the shootings Saturday morning, according to the NOPD's preliminary records.

