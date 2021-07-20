Three shot in Central City, NOPD investigating

Anyone with information on this triple shooting is asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 504-822-1111.

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a triple shooting in Central City Tuesday night.

According to NOPD, the shooting occurred around 10 p.m. near the intersection of Rev. John Raphael Jr. Way and Josephine Street.

Three people were wounded in the shooting. Police did not have details on their wounds or how seriously they were wounded. All three victims were taken to the hospital.

Anyone with information on this triple shooting is asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 504-822-1111.

