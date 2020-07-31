x
3 people shot on I-10, 1 dead

Credit: WWL-TV

NEW ORLEANS — A late-night shooting along Interstate 10 ended with three victims showing up atNew Orleans-area hospitals. One of those victims later died from injuries sustained in the shooting.

New Orleans police say they got a call after 11:30 Thursday night about a shooting on I-10 near the Jefferson Davis overpass.

By the time they arrived, they found a car with bullet holes and several bullet casings, but no victims.

Within a few hours, however, shooting victims started arriving at hospitals.

The first was a 22-year-old man who came to University Medical Center in a private vehicle.

Police say the other two victims, both 23-years-old, appeared at Ochsner Baptist a few hours later.

One of those victims died and the other was transferred to UMC.

Investigators say all three were shot at the same scene along I-10.

They did not release any information on who may have shot the victims.

Authorities encourage anybody with information about the shooting to contact Crimestoppers at  (504) 837-8477.

