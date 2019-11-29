NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD reported three separate shootings in New Orleans in a six-hour period over Thursday night and Friday morning, later confirming that one of the shooting victims died from his injuries.

The first shooting took place at or near the intersection of Ptolemy Street and Elizardi Boulevard in Algiers around 8:25 p.m. Thursday, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

Investigators said a female victim was taken to the hospital by private car with a gunshot wound to the neck. Police didn't give an update on her condition by Friday morning.

A second shooting took place around 1:50 a.m. Friday morning in the 4100 block of South Carrollton Avenue. A female victim suffered a gunshot wound to the arm in that shooting, and was also taken by private vehicle to a hospital.

Police said the third shooting of the night took place about half an hour later, with officers recieving a shots fired call just before 2:20 a.m. from the 1400 block of Pauline Street in the St. Claude neighborhood.

The victim in that shooting was reportedly found outside a home with a gunshot wound to the upper body. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

His identity was not released pending notification of his next of kin.

Friday morning, NOPD officials arrested 20-year-old Sean Cooks for the Pauline Street murder. Cooks reportedly turned himself in, and was booked on a charge of second-degree murder.

