NEW ORLEANS — Four people, including three teenagers, have been indicted after the Orleans Parish District Attorney charged them in a conspiracy that left a teenage girl dead and four other people injured.
The grand jury indictment handed down Wednesday charges 20-year-old Joshua Augillard, 18-year-old Reginald Blanton, 19-year-old Corey Harris and 16-year-old Ladonte Richardson with conspiracy to commit second-degree murder.
All but Richardson were also charged with the second-degree murder of 17-year-old Tyneisha Muse, who was fatally shot on March 29 in the 3500 block of North Prieur Street. They face a mandatory lifetime prison sentence if convicted.
The eight-count indictment included these additional charges:
- Harris, also known as "Shoota," and Richardson, also known as "Dooda," are charged with two counts of attempted second-degree murder for the shootings of an 18-year-old man and 22-year-old woman in the 2600 block of Dreux Avenue in Gentilly on March 18.
- Harris is charged with discharging a firearm during a crime of violence in the March 18 incident, and with illegally possessing a stolen 2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee between March 18 and March 29.
- Harris and Richardson are charged with the attempted second-degree murder of another male victim, a 17-year-old shot at a Little Woods gas station in New Orleans East on March 22.
- Harris, Augillard (also known as "J4" and "4 Shots") and Blanton (also known as "10") are charged with the attempted second-degree murder of another male victim, an 18-year-old shot in the back during the attack that left Muse dead on March 29.
The indictment added on to the initial charges, which only named Harris as a defendant after his May arrest on suspicion of killing Muse. The other three defendants were brought into the case through charges laid out in the indictment.