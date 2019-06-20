NEW ORLEANS — Four people, including three teenagers, have been indicted after the Orleans Parish District Attorney charged them in a conspiracy that left a teenage girl dead and four other people injured.

The grand jury indictment handed down Wednesday charges 20-year-old Joshua Augillard, 18-year-old Reginald Blanton, 19-year-old Corey Harris and 16-year-old Ladonte Richardson with conspiracy to commit second-degree murder.

All but Richardson were also charged with the second-degree murder of 17-year-old Tyneisha Muse, who was fatally shot on March 29 in the 3500 block of North Prieur Street. They face a mandatory lifetime prison sentence if convicted.

The eight-count indictment included these additional charges:

Harris, also known as "Shoota," and Richardson, also known as "Dooda," are charged with two counts of attempted second-degree murder for the shootings of an 18-year-old man and 22-year-old woman in the 2600 block of Dreux Avenue in Gentilly on March 18.

Harris is charged with discharging a firearm during a crime of violence in the March 18 incident, and with illegally possessing a stolen 2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee between March 18 and March 29.

Harris and Richardson are charged with the attempted second-degree murder of another male victim, a 17-year-old shot at a Little Woods gas station in New Orleans East on March 22.

Harris, Augillard (also known as "J4" and "4 Shots") and Blanton (also known as "10") are charged with the attempted second-degree murder of another male victim, an 18-year-old shot in the back during the attack that left Muse dead on March 29.

The indictment added on to the initial charges, which only named Harris as a defendant after his May arrest on suspicion of killing Muse. The other three defendants were brought into the case through charges laid out in the indictment.