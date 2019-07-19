Authorities say two people were wounded in a shooting near Interstate 10 in New Orleans early Friday.

The New Orleans Police Department said the shooting happened around 1:27 a.m .near the intersection of I-10 and City Park Avenue.

The NOPD said two men people were hurt and were taken to the hospital. Police did not say if their injuries were life-threatening.

The shooting on City Park Avenue was not the only shooting that happened in New Orleans overnight. According to the NOPD, one person was hurt after shots rang out near Morrison Road and Crowder Boulevard after midnight. One man was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound.

