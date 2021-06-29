Three wounded in St. Roch shooting, NOPD reports

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 504-822-1111.

NEW ORLEANS — Three men were shot in St. Roch Tuesday night.

New Orleans police report that the shooting occurred in the 2500 block of Arts Street on the night of June 29.

According to police, three men were shot in their legs.

All of them are currently at the hospital in stable condition, according to NOPD.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 504-822-1111.

