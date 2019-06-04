Police are investigating two overnight shootings that left two adults and a young girl wounded.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the first shooting happened around 11 p.m. near the corner of N. Villere and St. Bernard Avenue.

The male victim stepped out of his vehicle when someone opened fire on him. According to a preliminary police report, he was struck in the arm and leg. A 3-year-old girl inside the vehicle was struck in the foot.

Victims described the shooter as a black male in his mid-twenties. He's about 5'5" tall with long dreadlocks and was wearing a dark hooded jacket at the time.

The second shooting took place in the 2500 block of Jasmine Street, near Franklin Avenue, around 12:40 a.m.. Police say the victim was walking home when he heard gunshots and was hit in the hip.

No details on the suspect were provided.

Anyone with information on these two shootings is asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 504-822-1111.