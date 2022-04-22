Toddler dies from alcohol poisoning; Mother, grandmother arrested

The East Baton Rouge Coroner's office reports that 4-year-old China Record had a blood level of .680% when she died.

BATON ROUGE, La. — A toddler died of alcohol poisoning after her family forced her to drink whiskey, according to our partners at WBRZ.

The East Baton Rouge Coroner's office reports that 4-year-old China Record had a blood level of .680% when she died. That's more than eight times the .08% driving limit for adults.

According to the report, police were called to investigate the children's death on Thursday morning. Police say investigators determined that the child's grandmother, 53-year-old Rozanne Record, forced the 4-year-old to drink alcohol while her mother, 28-year-old Kadjah Record, watched.

Both women were booked for first-degree murder.