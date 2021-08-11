TPSO: '1040' gang member arrested for Hammond murder

Deputies arrested 20-year-old Carltez "1040 Tez" Hart of Hammond on one count of second-degree murder.

HAMMOND, La. — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office says it has arrested a known gang member in connection with a fatal shooting last week.

Deputies arrested 20-year-old Carltez "1040 Tez" Hart of Hammond on one count of second-degree murder. Investigators believe he pulled the trigger on August 5 in a shooting that killed 44-year-old Telra Johnson outside of a home on Baker Lane in Hammond.

According to a Facebook post from the sheriff's office, deputies responding to the shooting found Johnson lying in the roadway with a gunshot wound. He later died from his injuries.

Officials said Hart belongs to the "1040" gang, named for the highway number for Old Baton Rouge Highway. Investigators didn't say how they identified Hart as the shooter, but said he frequents the neighborhood.

He was arrested Monday night.

