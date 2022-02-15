TPSO: 2 arrested for ATM theft

Alfred Roy Cobb Jr. of Ponchatoula, Louisiana and Tyler Raydell Andrews of Hammond, Louisiana were were caught stealing an ATM machine in Bay St. Louis, Mississippi.

NEW ORLEANS — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office says two men under investigation for an ATM theft at Bedico Supermarket in Ponchatoula were arrested for attempting to steal an ATM in Mississippi.

Both are currently being held in the Hancock County Jail in Mississippi.

TPSO officials said Alfred is currently on parole for armed robbery with a firearm while Tyler is currently on probation for accessory after the fact to armed robbery, aggravated assault with a motor vehicle, and aggravated flight.