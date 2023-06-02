TPSO: Tangipahoa murder suspect fatally shoots self after standoff with deputies

26-year-old Tommie Diamond of Kentwood was wanted for second-degree murder in the May 28 shooting death of Calvin Felton.

KENTWOOD, La. — Authorities say a man suspected of murder ended his own life when Tangipahoa Parish deputies tried to arrest him on Thursday.

Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office chief Jimmy Travis said 26-year-old Tommie Diamond of Kentwood was wanted for second-degree murder, obstruction of justice and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile in the May 28 shooting death of Calvin Felton.

Felton, 18, was found with a gunshot wound outside a home in the Village of Tangipahoa on May 28. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

The sheriff’s office said investigators tracked Diamond to a family member’s home in Kentwood using his court mandated ankle monitor. When deputies tried to contact him, the sheriff’s office said Diamond grabbed a handgun and barricaded himself inside the home.

The TPSO said its response team negotiated with Diamond for several hours, during which he reportedly made several threats of committing “suicide by cop.”

“After several hours of unsuccessful negotiations, SRT operators heard what sounded like a gunshot from the interior of the residence,” the sheriff’s office said. “Operators then flew a drone into the residence where Diamond was found deceased from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.”

The TPSO said Diamond was currently out on bond for a second-degree murder charge from a Roseland shooting in August 2020 that claimed the life of a Baton Rouge mother.