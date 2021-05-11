Traffic stop ends in pursuit and shootout with Gretna Police Officer

According to Gretna PD, at about 7:35 a patrol officer observed a 2011 Kia on the West Bank Expressway traveling with switched plates and one headlight.

GRETNA, La. — The Gretna Police Department and the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office are investigating a police pursuit that ended in gunfire Friday night.

According to Gretna PD, at about 7:35 a patrol officer observed a 2011 Kia on the West Bank Expressway traveling with switched plates and one headlight.

The officer then turned on his lights in an effort to pull the car over but the driver, 29-year-old Glendale Allen, fled from the officer onto the elevated portion of the expressway going east towards New Orleans.

Officers said as Allen fled he crashed into another vehicle on the bridge causing severe damage to the Kia and making it undrivable. The officer started to approach the Kia and that's when Allen began shooting at the officer. The officer then returned fire.

According to officers, Allen ran down the elevated part of the Expressway and jumped off landing in the grassy area beneath where he was taken into custody.

He was transported to University Hospital for the injuries sustained after the jump. He was conscious and alert and is listed in stable condition.

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating the shooting because it happened in their jurisdiction.

No one was injured during the shooting but the investigation is currently ongoing.