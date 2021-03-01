x
Crime

Train collides with car on Union Pacific Railroad in Luling

Officers said they do not know of any injuries as of yet.

LULING, St. Charles — Part of The Union Pacific railroad in St. Charles Parish, has been shut down after reports of a train hitting a car Saturday night.

According to sources at The New Orleans Advocate | Times Picayune, St. Charles police said the crash happened in Luling on Davis Drive. 

The roadway has been reopened according to the St. Charles Parish Sheriffs office Facebook page.

This is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information available. Stick with WWLTV.com for the latest news.

