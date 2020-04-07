2 trans women killed near Amite within a week, advocates say

Louisiana Trans Advocates called for local law enforcement officials to release more information publicly about the murders.

AMITE CITY, La. — The bodies of two black, trans women were found near Amite City less than a week from each other in two apparent homicides, according to an advocacy group.

Shaki Peters, 32, of Denham Springs was found dead off of Opal Bennett Road on July 1, near the town of Amite City, according to information from the St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Office that identified her by a different name.

In a statement Saturday, Louisiana Trans Advocates identified her as a trans woman and said that another trans woman was also found murdered near the town.

That victim, Draya McCarty of Hammond, has not been confirmed by the sheriff's office or the Amite City Police Department.

Sheriff's officials said they were looking into a person of interest from another parish in the case of Peters' death, but have made no arrests.

Louisiana Trans Advocates called for local law enforcement officials to release information publicly about McCarty's murder and to provide additional details about the investigation into both cases.

