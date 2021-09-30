Tremé area shooting left man dead Thursday night

According to police, the shooting happened near the corner of Ursuline Avenue and North Galvez Street.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide in the Tremé area Thursday.

NOPD First District officers said they received the call at around 7:30 p.m. reporting a man suffering from a gunshot wound to an unknown area.

Police pronounced the man dead at the scene.

At the moment there is no suspect or motive. The victim's identity will be released until an autopsy is done and the family is notified.

