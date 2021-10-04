x
Crime

Treme area shooting leaves one man dead Friday

Officers said when they arrived on the scene they found a man suffering from a gunshot injury.
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead in the Treme area Friday.

The shooting happened near the intersection of Orleans and N Dorgenois Street.

According to police, a call about shots fired in the area was made at 8:20 p.m.

Officers said when they arrived they found a man suffering from a gunshot injury.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

No further information is available as of now but NOPD will release details when available.

This is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information available. Stick with WWLTV.com for the latest news.

