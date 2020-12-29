Treme residents are upset after finding several car windows broken in the neighborhood

These smashed windows follow a rash of car break-ins in the Uptown and Mid-city neighborhoods as well.

NEW ORLEANS — When Nathan Becker and his girlfriend left their home in Ohio to visit the last states on their cross-country trip, a stay in New Orleans was a needed pit stop.

“Louisiana and Mississippi were our last two so we figured we’re coming to Louisiana, might as well spend two days in New Orleans,” said Becker.

Those two days in New Orleans, now come with a souvenir they didn’t want.

“Got up to put our stuff in the car to leave this morning and that’s when we found the window broken,” said Becker.

They weren’t the only ones who woke up to a broken window Monday morning in the Treme neighborhood. Two blocks over, the Joseph family van was hit as well.

“My son came out about 8 o’clock this morning to get something out the car and they came in and said that the windows were broken,” said Shameka Joseph.

In fact, several dozen car windows were reportedly broken overnight in this neighborhood alone. Whether it’s vandalism or burglary is still being investigated.

These smashed windows follow a rash of car break-ins in the Uptown and Mid-city neighborhoods as well.

Fed up with the crime, City Councilman Jay Banks is working on putting together a public meeting to address the problem. He and his family have been the victim of a car break-in four times.

“We are definitely going to have this public conversation with the superintendent and the district chiefs to try to get some sort of direction on what we all can do to try to pump the brakes on this,” said Banks.

Although not the start to the day Becker wanted, he’s says this setback won’t change his view of New Orleans and is thankful for insurance and that nothing was stolen out of the car.

“I don’t really let it bother me,” said Becker. “I just had a good day reading my book and waiting for the police report.”

For Shameka Joseph, she believes juveniles are to blame for continued break-ins.

“Find something for the youth to do other than going around vandalizing other people’s cars,” said Joseph.

For her, a broken window isn’t easy to replace.

“It’s going take us some time to get that window fixed,” said Joesph.

With more shattered glass on city streets, for many folks it’s just as common as asphalt.

Councilman Banks hopes to have that public meeting during the first or second week of January.