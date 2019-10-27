NEW ORLEANS — Shootings in Treme and New Orleans East left four people hurt city late Saturday night, police officials say.

Three men on a Treme street off Orleans Avenue were shot and wounded just after midnight, the victims told New Orleans police. According to initial reports, the men were in the 900 block of N. Miro Street when an unidentified male suspect fired several shots at them and then fled.

They victims, whose ages are 23, 27, and 34, were taken to the hospital for treatment. No other information was immediately available. NOPD officials said they were investigating the triple shooting.

Less than an hour earlier, a man was shot and and wounded while he was driving near the I-10 and Morrison Road fork in western New Orleans East, police said.

The man drove got himself to the hospital with a gunshot wound to his back but reportedly left before police arrived. The car in question was later found abandoned with multiple bullet holes, according to the NOPD.

No further information on either shooting was available. NOPD officials ask anyone with information that could lead to arrests in these incidents call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

