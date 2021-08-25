Shooting left a man dead and two others injured in CBD

At around 6:27 p.m, Eight District officers said they responded to the location where found three victims of the incident.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a person dead in the Central Business District Wednesday.

According to police, the shooting happened in the intersection of Julia Street and Loyola Avenue.

At around 6:27 p.m, Eight District officers said they responded to the location where found three victims of the incident.

Police said the first victim was found outside on a sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds. He was declared dead on the scene.

The second victim, also a man, was found in the nearby area with a gunshot wound to the leg. He was transported to the hospital by EMS for treatment.

A third victim, reportedly a juvenile, received non-gunfire-related injuries and was also transported by EMS.

The condition of the other victims is not known at the moment.

The deceased victims identity will be released after an autopsy is done and the family is notified.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to call NOPD Homicide Detective Miles Guirreri at 504-658-5300, or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

This is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information available. Stick with WWLTV.com for the latest news.