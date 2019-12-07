NEW ORLEANS — As Tropical Storm Barry inched toward the Louisiana coast Thursday the weather wasn't the only thing on some New Orleanians' minds.

Three men were shot in an attack that happened Thursday night in the Little Woods area of New Orleans East, New Orleans Police Department officials said.

According to initial reports, police responded to the intersect of Downman Road and Curran Boulevard around 7:50 p.m. When they arrived, they found the scene of an apparent triple shooting, with a man shot to the arm, another hit in his leg and a third victim struck on his body.

All three victims were rushed to the hospital for treatment, where they were listed in stable condition Thursday night.

NOPD detectives opened an investigation into the incident, not immediately naming any suspects or a potential motive in the attack. It's unclear if one person struck all three victims, or if a shootout occurred.

No further information was immediately available.

The apparent triple shooting makes seven people shot and one killed in New Orleans in just more than a 24-hour period.

Three men were shot and wounded and another was killed on Wednseday, in what turned out to be violent hours after rain water flooded streets, cars and roads in every corner of the city.

SEE: 4 shot, 1 killed in New Orleans as city reeled from extreme flooding Wednesday

Police officials said anyone with information on these incidents should call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 with tips.