A Louisiana State Trooper and one other person were hurt in a shooting during a traffic stop in Baton Rouge Tuesday morning.

According to WBRZ-TV in Baton Rouge, a trooper pulled over a vehicle for a traffic violation around 3 a.m. on Perkins Road. Shortly after the stop, shots were fired.

WBRZ reports that the trooper received “minor injuries” and the driver of the other vehicle was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound.

