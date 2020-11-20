LSP: Burglar killed in deputy-involved shooting in Robert

A deputy with the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call to report a burglary around 6 a.m. on Coleman Road in the Robert area.

ROBERT, La. — Louisiana State Police is investigating a deadly deputy-involved shooting following a burglary in Tangipahoa Parish on Friday morning.

LSP said a deputy with the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call to report a burglary around 6 a.m. on Coleman Road in the Robert area.

During the incident, police say the suspect and homeowner were shot. The suspect died at the scene. The homeowner was taken to a hospital and is listed in stable condition. A responding deputy was not hurt.

“The sequence of events and shooting remain part of an ongoing investigation with ballistic analysis pending,” a news release from LSP said.

