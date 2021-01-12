Truck driver killed in collision with Amtrak train

The sheriff's office said the truck driver was killed but the Amtrak reported no injuries on the train.

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. — A dump truck driver was killed after a collision with an Amtrak train in Tangipahoa Parish on Wednesday.

According to Jimmy Travis with the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, the dump truck was crossing over tracks on a private driveway to a gravel and asphalt plant, when the train, heading from New Orleans to Chicago, slammed into it.

The train's engine was disabled but another engine is en route to get the train to its destination.

