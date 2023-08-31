Trucker who killed 3 Southern University students in interstate crash will likely spend one year in prison

According to WBRZ, Clyde Gay, 62, was sentenced after he plead guilty on three counts of negligent homicide.

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. — A trucker was sentenced to one year in prison, after his 18-wheeler struck and killed three Southern University students last December., according to our partners at WBRZ

Clyde Gay, 62, was given five years in prison concurrently for each count, but he is only expected to serve one year after the judge suspended all the four other years of his sentence.

The trucker was also charged with paying for each victims' funeral expenses and family court costs.

Law enforcement said they did not find any evidence that Gay had been drunk or otherwise intoxicated during the crash.

The crash killed three members of the Southern University's Human Jukebox Marching Band.

According to investigators, Tyran Williams, 19; Dylan Young, 21; Broderick Moore, 21; all of whom were from the Dallas, Texas area, were changing a flat tire on the side of the interstate, near Natchitoches, when an 18-wheeler drifted off the shoulder and hit the Jeep.

All three men were found dead at the scene. They had been traveling to Texas for Christmas break.