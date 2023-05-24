Truckloads of stolen steel beams returned to proposed driving range

The Eyewitness News Team was at the recycling center as the first of four truckloads of materials headed back to 3800 Howard Ave.

NEW ORLEANS — Materials allegedly stolen from the Five O Fore golf complex construction site are being returned a day after New Orleans Police Department investigated at Uptown Recycling.

$300,000 in steel beams were stolen from the Five O Fore golf entertainment complex construction site on May 20.

Two suspects were seen entering the construction site in a semi-truck pulling a flatbed trailer and a white Dodge Ram pickup truck. After entering the site, the suspects used heavy machinery to put large steel beams onto the flatbed trailer before fleeing the scene.

Crimestoppers confirmed a tip led police to Uptown Recycling, where some of the alleged stolen items were located.

This morning an NOPD spokesman said, “We do not currently have any new information to release regarding this ongoing investigation, which involves multiple law enforcement agencies. Therefore, we will not be making any statements at this time.”

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office and Louisana State Police are assisting in the investigation.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to call NOPD Sixth District detectives at 504-658-6060. If you wish to report information anonymously can do so by calling Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

