NOPD investigates shooting of pregnant woman in Tremé

Trumpeter Kermit Ruffins was questioned at the scene.

NEW ORLEANS — A woman was shot in the stomach in Treme a little after 7 p.m. Thursday, and New Orleans Police questioned beloved trumpeter, Kermit Ruffins, about the incident, according to two sources close to the investigation.

WWL-TV cameras captured Ruffins speaking with NOPD officers outside the single-family house on Treme Street around 10 p.m., but he was not being detained. He had on his trademark tam and a towel around his neck.

The two sources said the woman was pregnant and was rushed to the hospital, bleeding from her stomach. Emergency workers later determined she had been shot.

The baby was delivered through an emergency C-section and was taken to Children’s hospital. The woman and the baby were in emergency surgery as of 10 p.m., sources said.