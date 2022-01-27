Tulane police, NOPD investigate November on-campus sexual assault

According to Tulane, local law enforcement alerted campus police of the incident Wednesday, Jan. 26.

NEW ORLEANS — The Tulane University Police Department is investigating an on-campus rape police say happened in November.

According to Tulane, local law enforcement alerted campus police of the incident Wednesday, Jan. 26.

A press release from the TUPD stated, the victim said she met up with a male student she knew from her residence hall.

The report said she went back to his room where he tried to "engage in sexual activity with the victim" but she refused. The male student then prevented her from leaving and sexually assaulted her.

Police said she left soon after and went back to her residence hall.

The subject's identity has not been released at the time. The NOPD is leading the investigation into this crime.

Tulane released some safety tips for avoiding this kind of situation: