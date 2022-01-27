Tulane police, NOPD investigate November on-campus sexual assault

NEW ORLEANS — The Tulane University Police Department is investigating an on-campus rape police say happened in November.
According to Tulane, local law enforcement alerted campus police of the incident Wednesday, Jan. 26.
A press release from the TUPD stated, the victim said she met up with a male student she knew from her residence hall.
The report said she went back to his room where he tried to "engage in sexual activity with the victim" but she refused. The male student then prevented her from leaving and sexually assaulted her.
Police said she left soon after and went back to her residence hall.
The subject's identity has not been released at the time. The NOPD is leading the investigation into this crime.
Tulane released some safety tips for avoiding this kind of situation:
- Trust your instincts. If you don’t feel comfortable in a situation, leave.
- Do not feel sexually ‘obligated’ regardless of the situation.
- Avoid individuals who don’t respect you, ignore personal boundaries, make you feel guilty, or are aggressive.
- Let a trusted friend or contact know when you are leaving and where you plan on going when you leave with someone new.