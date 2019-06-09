NEW ORLEANS — Tulane police officers were forced to use their weapons on a man wanted for indecent exposure who was spotted on campus Friday afternoon, according to the Tulane Police Department.

The incident happened around 1:10 p.m. Friday. According to TUPD, officers attempted to arrest a former contract employee who was wanted for indecent exposure and trespassing after the was spotted on campus.

Police say the man got into his car and attempted to run over TUPD officers as he fled the scene. Officers opened fire on the suspect, who continued driving to Claiborne Avenue.

Police say the suspect is now in police custody, but did not clarify if he had been shot.