Tulane student raped on campus by man she met on dating app, police say

NEW ORLEANS — After meeting a man on a dating app, a Tulane student was raped in her on-campus residence on Jan. 27, a Tulane University Police Department report said.

TUPD learned about the rape from investigators Saturday morning, a TUPD crime alert said.

The victim told investigators she met the suspect online the same day he came to her on-campus residence.

The suspect attempted to have sexual relations, but when the victim refused, the suspect raped her, the crime alert said.

Investigators have identified the suspect.

"The New Orleans Police Department is the primary investigative agency related to this incident," the crime alert said.