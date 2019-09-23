NEW ORLEANS — Authorities are investigating after a Tulane University student was reportedly robbed in New Orleans' Uptown area, just blocks from campus.

According to the Tulane Police Department, the armed robbery happened around 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, in the 1600 block of Broadway Street near Green Street.

Investigators say a man approached a student, lifted his shirt to show a pistol and demanded the student's backpack. The student handed over the backpack and the armed robber ran westbound on Green Street toward Pine Street.

The suspect is described as a skinny build white man, about 6 feet tall with a bald head wearing all black clothing.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the Tulane University Police Department at 504-865-5381. They can also call the New Orleans Police Department at 504-821-2222.

---

---

