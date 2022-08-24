Two Akili Academy students tased during fight on school bus

This comes just a few days after a student waved a gun at an Akili bus.

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police confirm two children who attend Akili Academy in the Ninth Ward were injured during a fight on a bus on their way to school on Wednesday morning.

“Students on the bus were involved in a fight," Lt. Andrew Palumbo from the NOPD 5th District said. “One of the students was in possession of a taser-like device and struck another student on the bus.”

Tamika Calvin, the mother of the two injured students, said her 13-year-old daughter and 9-year-old son who tried to break up the fight were tased by a female student.

She said her daughter is doing okay, but her son was taken to Children’s Hospital with a possible concussion after hitting his head during a fall on the bus.

“Tomorrow, I have to send my children back to school, into the alligator’s mouth because they have to go to school by law, but we don’t know what’s going to happen,” Calvin said.

The mother said this incident and one on Friday where a 12-year-old girl waved a gun outside another school bus full of Akili students, show there’s a serious problem at the school.

“I want the Orleans School Board to know that our kids are not safe at school,” Calvin said. “They are not safe when they get on the bus. They are not safe standing at the bus stop.”

Kate Mehok, CEO of Crescent City Schools which runs Akili Academy said she knows the two incidents have shaken parents’ trust.

She said the school should be a place where children can grow up and thrive.

“We welcome the conversation today about how we can do that better and make sure that our students are safe in our buildings, but also outside of our buildings,” Mehok said.

Community activist and investigator Byron Cole said he’s been contacted by a number of parents about the problems at Akili.

“They’re not getting what they need in terms of guidance at school and there’s also another factor, we’re talking about bullying, right,” Cole said.

The student accused of using the taser was arrested and charged with two counts of simple battery.

“I’m getting sick of it,” Calvin said. “I’m getting tired of it and there’s nothing being done, the adults are not being held accountable and I feel it is completely unfair to the students.”