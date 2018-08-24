NEW ORLEANS – Two Algiers grocery stores were robbed Friday morning in a short 10-minute span.

The Walmart on Behrman Highway and the Winn-Dixie on McArthur Blvd. were each held up by a suspect described as wearing an orange work-style vest.

The two stores are about one mile apart.

The first armed robbery was reported at the Walmart. The suspect was described as wearing a hat and an orange jacket. A few minutes later an armed robbery was reported at the Winn-Dixie at Holiday and McArthur. The suspect was also described as wearing an orange vest.

Anyone with information can call Crimestoppers at 822-1111.

