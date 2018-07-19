BATON ROUGE — Two Louisiana State Penitentiary inmates were found dead from suspected drug overdoses Wednesday night at the notorious prison in Angola, the Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections said.

John Hatfield, 31, was discovered by guards at 6:46 p.m. Wednesday, while Kenneth LaCoste, 42, was discovered by guards about 9:07 p.m. Wednesday.

Both inmates were housed on the same tier located at the Transitional Unit, which is a maximum security unit at Angola. Autopsies are being done to determine the exact causes of death.

Corrections officers conducted a search of the Transitional Unit immediately after the bodies were discovered, finding contraband including small amounts of synthetic marijuana, small amounts of amphetamines, a cell phone and a small pocket knife.

More than 100 guards with K-9 teams were mobilized Thursday for a more extensive shakedown of other areas.

On Thursday, guards found two ice pick weapons, seven cell phones and four cell phone chargers.

Hatfield was serving a life sentence for a March 3, 2016, second-degree murder conviction out of Beauregard Parish.

LaCoste was serving a 10-year sentence for a June 19, 2013, habitual attempted distribution of cocaine conviction out of Orleans Parish. He was scheduled to released on April 17, 2022.

Corrections officials said the prison is secure and the investigation is ongoing.

It's been a tumultuous few months at Angola.

From March to May officials reported guards arrested for having sex with inmates, a thwarted prison break, an inmate work strike and a nurse having a sexual affair with a prisoner.

Greg Hilburn covers state politics for the USA TODAY Network of Louisiana. Follow him on Twitter @GregHilburn1.

