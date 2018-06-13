Police and U.S. Marshals arrested two men wanted after a deadly shooting in New Orleans East last month.

According to New Orleans Police Department, Kevin T. Green and Dwayne L. Daggs were booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center on second-degree murder charges. Daggs was also booked on fugitive warrants from St. Bernard and Jefferson parishes.

On May 16, officers responded to a shooting in the 6600 block of Warfield Street in New Orleans East. Officers arriving at the scene found Leonard Warren Jr. lying in a grassy area with multiple gunshot wounds. Warren later died at the scene.

Investigators say Green and Daggs were identified as suspects and warrants were issued for their arrest. Wednesday, Green was arrested in the 4800 block of Kendall Street and Daggs was arrested in the 2500 block of South Roman Street.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact NOPD homicide detective Joseph Jefferson at 504-658-5300. Residents can also report information to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

