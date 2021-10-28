Two arrested after drugs and weapon operation bust

Police said in addition to the dealings, detectives said drugs were reportedly traded for stolen goods.

NEW ORLEANS — Two men were arrested in Central City Wednesday after being found with several weapons and drugs.

NOPD Sixth District officers arrested 40-year-old Ronnie Lambert and 40-year-old Rashon Hester after detectives were made aware of drug dealing in the 1800 block of Clara Street.

After days of investigations, a search warrant was obtained to search the vehicle they were reportedly working out of, according to NOPD. Officers discovered:

More than $2,000 in cash

Amounts of multiple illegal drugs including (heroin, powder cocaine, crack cocaine and methamphetamine)

Two firearms reported stolen in Sixth District auto burglary incidents

A third firearm reported stolen and connected to a crime in Texas.

Both men were arrested and at the scene and booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center.

Ronnie Lambert was booked with:

Two counts of illegal carrying of a weapon while in possession of narcotics

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Possession of Schedule I and Schedule II CDS

Rashon Hester was booked with:

Illegal carrying of a weapon while in possession of narcotics

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Illegal carrying of a weapon

Possession of Schedule I and Schedule II CDS