Crime

Two arrested after drugs and weapon operation bust

Police said in addition to the dealings, detectives said drugs were reportedly traded for stolen goods.

NEW ORLEANS — Two men were arrested in Central City Wednesday after being found with several weapons and drugs.

NOPD Sixth District officers arrested 40-year-old Ronnie Lambert and 40-year-old Rashon Hester after detectives were made aware of drug dealing in the 1800 block of Clara Street. 

After days of investigations, a search warrant was obtained to search the vehicle they were reportedly working out of, according to NOPD. Officers discovered:

  • More than $2,000 in cash
  • Amounts of multiple illegal drugs including (heroin, powder cocaine, crack cocaine and methamphetamine)
  • Two firearms reported stolen in Sixth District auto burglary incidents
  •  A third firearm reported stolen and connected to a crime in Texas.

Both men were arrested and at the scene and booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center.

Credit: NOPD
Ronnie Lambert

Ronnie Lambert was booked with: 

  • Two counts of illegal carrying of a weapon while in possession of narcotics
  • Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
  • Possession of Schedule I and Schedule II CDS
Credit: NOPD
Rashon Hester

Rashon Hester was booked with:

  • Illegal carrying of a weapon while in possession of narcotics
  • Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
  • Illegal carrying of a weapon
  • Possession of Schedule I and Schedule II CDS

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Sixth District detectives at 504-658-6060.

