The New Orleans Police Department arrested two men in the deaths of a man and woman whose bodies were found burned in a wooded area in Algiers.

The incident occurred on July 29 when firefighters responded to a brush fire at the intersection of Mamus Avenue and Bennett Street.

As crews extinguished the fired, they found the burned remains of 20-year-old Gavante Lampkin and 20-year-old Shantrell Parker. Further investigation revealed that both victims were shot to death.

Detectives were able to develop two suspects in the case and obtained arrest warrants for 24-year-old Michael Tyron Robinson and 24-year-old Kirk Powell for two counts of second degree murder.

Both are now in custody in the Orleans Parish Justice Center.

