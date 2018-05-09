KENNER -- At least 15 police vehicles from Kenner Police, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office and the East Jefferson Levee District were involved in a high-speed chase Tuesday night.

According to Kenner Police Lieutenant Brian McGreggor, Kenner police officers attempted to stop a small silver car on I-10 near Williams Boulevard that had been reported stolen from Mississippi, but the man driving the car sped away. Police chased the suspect down the Interstate, off Bonnabel and into Bucktown.

Police say the suspect drove through multiple yards and eventually crashed into a red parked car at an apartment complex near the corner of Carrollton Avenue and Glenn Street where police surrounded him and took him into custody.

Police did not name the suspect or his female passenger, who was also taken into custody.

