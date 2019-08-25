HOUMA, La. — Two men were arrested for an early-morning car-to-car shooting in Houma Sunday after driving up and firing at a man while he was talking with people near his car, killing him and narrowly avoiding shooting the bystanders.

Houma police found 33-year-old Kirk Robinson dead around 4 a.m. They responded to reports of a shooting near Bryant Street and found Robinson, who had multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries.

Investigators learned Robinson was sitting in his car talking to several people when a dark Ford Fusion approached and the car's occupants began firing at Robinson.

Tyrel McKinley, 20, and a 17-year-old were identified as the occupants of the Ford Fusion by the Houma Police Department. WWL-TV is not identifying the teenager because he is a minor.

Robinson was struck multiple times, and Houma police say the bullets narrowly avoided striking the bystanders talking to him.

Police found the suspected shooter's vehicle near Senator Circle and discovered the Ford Fusion had been reported stolen from an apartment complex.

Investigators confronted McKinley and the teenager in an apartment on Senator Circle and took them into custody before searching the apartment, finding a semi-automatic pistol.

McKinley and the 17-year-old were arrested for second-degree murder, three counts of attempted second-degree murder and possession of a stolen vehicle. McKinley was also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Bond had not been set for the pair Sunday afternoon.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to to contact the Houma Police Department at 985-873-6371 or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org. Tips can also be submitted using the P3 Tips app on your mobile device. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.