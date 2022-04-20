Pair accused of stealing and setting fire to Billy Nungesser house arrested in Alabama

The home of Louisiana Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser was burglarized and set on fire last week.

PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. — The man and woman officials said burglarized and set fire to the home of Louisiana Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser, have been arrested in Alabama, according to the Nungesser Wednesday.

The Plaquemines Parish Sheriff's Office said 43-year-old Robert Kelly and 43-year-old Angela Goodfellow, from Slidell, were captured in Tuscaloosa.

Nungesser told WWLTV's Paul Murphy:

"The pair worked for a company doing work on the levee near the house, noticed it was unoccupied, and decided to go in. Stole items. Took a dump truck from the company they were working for, loaded it with goods, and drove away. The truck was later found abandoned. The owner of the company recovered the truck, and found items inside. Had seen the reports of the burglary, and figured it was connected. Helped ID possible suspects to law enforcement. Suspects tracked by cell phone ping in Alabama."

The Plaquemines Parish Sheriff's Office said that the suspects set a fire in the kitchen area of the home as they were stealing items out of it.

Kelly and Goodfellow are also wanted in Pearl River County, Mississippi. Plaquemines deputies are traveling to Alabama to get them.

The two, face one count each of Simple Arson and Simple Burglary.

“Evidently, they did it to deter him from chasing them down the levee or they escaped out the back either by four wheels or down the levee,” Nungesser said.