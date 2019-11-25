TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. — Two people were arrested in the case of a missing man found dead in Natalbany.

Gerrell Perry, 18, and Julius Gales, 24, were both arrested for accessory to first-degree murder and obstruction of justice in the death of 27-year-old Pere Jackson. Gales was also charged with possession of stolen property and a parole violation.

Jackson's body was found near the edge of a wooded area on Dead End Street in Natalbany on Nov. 18. He had been reported missing days before after his car was found on North Cherry Street.

Police did not release details into the investigation but said the case remains open and more arrests are expected.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 345-6150. Anonymous tips and/or information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 800-554-5245, or through the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office website, tpso.org.

