NEW ORLEANS – Investigators say two burned bodies were found in a wooded area of Algiers overnight.

According to the Louisiana Fire Marshal’s Office, the two bodies were discovered in the 3600 block of Amanda Street. The New Orleans Police Department said the bodies were burned beyond recognition.

Investigators say both bodies show evidence of foul play.

The New Orleans Fire Department was called to the area around 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

