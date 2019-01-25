Two men have been charged with second-degree murder in a quintuple shooting that killed two people and wounded three more on Mardi Gras in 2018.

According to the Orleans Parish District Attorney’s office, an indictment handed up by an Orleans Parish grand jury charges Kendall Barnes and Derrick “Woo” Groves with seven counts related to the mass shooting on Feb. 13, 2018.

Each suspect is charged with two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of obstruction of justice in a homicide investigation and three counts of attempted second-degree murder.

The shooting occurred around 8:18 p.m. on Mardi Gras in 2018. According to police, Barnes, 22, and Groves, 21, fired assault-style rifles at a car with three people inside on the 5400 block of St. Claude Avenue.

26-year-old Jamar Robinson and 21-year-old Byron Jackson were both killed in the shooting. One other person inside the car, and two others on the sidewalk nearby, were wounded in the shooting.

Both men face mandatory life sentences if convicted on either murder charge, and 10-to-50 years each if found guilty on the attempted murder counts. Obstruction of justice in a homicide investigation is punishable by up to 40 years in prison upon conviction.