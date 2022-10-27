Two dead after a pair of New Orleans East shootings

The victims were a man and a woman.

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a pair of homicides in New Orleans that occurred late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning.

Officials with the department say a woman was shot in the 4700 block of Francisco Verrette Drive just after 9 p.m. Wednesday. The woman was taken to the hospital privately, where she later died. Investigators later determined and confirmed that she had been the victim in this shooting.

Another shooting occurred early Thursday morning in the 7800 block of Weaver Drive, in the Little Woods neighborhood.

Officials say that officers responded to shots fired in the area just after 3:45 Thursday morning. When they arrived on the scene, they located a male victim lying unresponsive in the street after suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He died on the scene.

NOPD officials have labeled both killings as homicides, meaning investigators with the NOPD's homicide unit will lead each investigation.

Investigators are continuing to look for clues, an the investigations are not over, but police said they're willing to hear from people with information.

Anyone willing to share information that can help police in the investigation can call CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free 1.877.903.7867

The identities of the two victims will be revealed once an autopsy is done and their families have been made aware.